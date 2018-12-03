PlayerCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4,084.00 (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, PlayerCoin has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayerCoin has a market cap of $4,084.00 and $0.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.02427071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00132503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00189793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.09749561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world. PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayerCoin Coin Trading

PlayerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

