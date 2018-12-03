PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,175 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-17175-shares-of-british-american-tobacco-plc-bti.html.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.