PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

CORR stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $837,733.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

