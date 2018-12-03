PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Cardtronics worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $94,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CATM opened at $32.44 on Monday. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

