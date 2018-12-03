PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $297.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.48.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

