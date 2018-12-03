Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($7.97).

POLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital raised their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Polar Capital stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 518 ($6.77). 10,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

