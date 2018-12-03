Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $10,121.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00016119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 4,806,934 coins and its circulating supply is 4,801,909 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

