Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cummins (CMI) Share Price

News coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Cummins’ score:

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $151.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cummins (CMI) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-cummins-cmi-share-price.html.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.