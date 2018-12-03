Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect UniCredit (UNCFF) Share Price

Media coverage about UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UniCredit earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.04 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

