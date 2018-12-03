Power Co. of Canada (POW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.07

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.07 and last traded at C$26.09, with a volume of 718765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POW. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 87.30, a current ratio of 92.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

