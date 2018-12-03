Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Price Target Cut to GBX 252 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

PAM opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Thursday. Premier Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Premier Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider William Longden Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26).

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

