President Trump Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PRES)

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, President Trump has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One President Trump token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. President Trump has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.02392001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00128061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00195298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.68 or 0.09651493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. The official website for President Trump is trump.2016coin.org. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin.

President Trump can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade President Trump should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

