Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

In related news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $38.82 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

