Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $150.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

