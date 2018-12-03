Primecap Management Co. CA Has $33.89 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.82 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

