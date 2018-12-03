Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 262.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $1,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,223 shares in the company, valued at $47,203,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $345,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,975.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,977. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

