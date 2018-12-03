Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $62.14 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,144,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.58% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $107.62 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $928,399.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock worth $1,165,391 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

