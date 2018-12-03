Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1452 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of YLD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Principal Edge Active Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (YLD)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/principal-edge-active-income-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-yld.html.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Edge Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.