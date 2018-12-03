Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,452 TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

Shares of TTAC stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/private-advisor-group-llc-buys-shares-of-5452-trimtabs-all-cap-us-free-cash-flow-etf-ttac.html.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.