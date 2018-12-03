Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $774,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,946,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $43.98 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $66.90.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

