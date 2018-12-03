Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 84.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

