Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,094,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,004 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,784 shares of company stock worth $46,237,322. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-bought-by-bernzott-capital-advisors.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.