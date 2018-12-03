Proequities Inc. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,729. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

