Proequities Inc. Takes $3.15 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,531,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 248,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

