Proequities Inc. Takes $4.25 Million Position in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (INTF)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000. ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT makes up approximately 1.2% of Proequities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proequities Inc. owned 0.39% of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT by 46.8% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. 296,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,509. ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $31.21.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
