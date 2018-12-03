Progress Software (PRGS) vs. SAFE T GRP LTD/S (SFET) Head to Head Comparison

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 15.30% 28.94% 14.54% SAFE T GRP LTD/S -740.93% -298.02% -130.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $397.57 million 3.93 $37.41 million $1.72 20.22 SAFE T GRP LTD/S $1.09 million 6.85 -$5.31 million N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SAFE T GRP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Progress Software and SAFE T GRP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 2 0 2.50 SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progress Software beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides security solutions for companies and governments in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Israel. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter (SDP) solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, and by segregating internal networks and transparently granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that control and secure data exchange, preventing data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

