ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.38% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $50.69 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

