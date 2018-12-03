Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 91.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,595 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Shares of SDOW opened at $15.31 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/proshares-ultrapro-short-dow30-sdow-position-trimmed-by-kingfisher-capital-llc.html.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.