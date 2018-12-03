Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 470.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 165.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,044. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

