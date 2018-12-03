Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Natixis grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after buying an additional 831,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 688,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after buying an additional 624,750 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,195,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 358,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,124,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,145,000 after buying an additional 300,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

