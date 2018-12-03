Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,063,330 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 90.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,063,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after acquiring an additional 719,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,055,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,157.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 333,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after acquiring an additional 260,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,856.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,231 shares of company stock worth $12,779,065. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

