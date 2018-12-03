Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 30,470 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $13,166,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $1,194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

