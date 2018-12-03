Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (PFTI) CEO Edward Sergio Vittoria Buys 278,562 Shares

Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PFTI) CEO Edward Sergio Vittoria purchased 278,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $11,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,218. Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process.

