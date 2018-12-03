PVH (PVH) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVH. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.10.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.51 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth $115,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth $120,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 709.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $211,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

