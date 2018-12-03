Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.13 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.89.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$97.42 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$93.13 and a one year high of C$108.52.

In other news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total transaction of C$1,070,767.48. Over the last three months, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.