Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

CM stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,111,000 after buying an additional 3,025,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,655,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after buying an additional 1,296,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,020,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,483,000 after buying an additional 800,818 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 954,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,966,000 after buying an additional 528,089 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

