Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Descartes Systems Group Inc Increased by Analyst (DSG)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 30th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$86.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.62 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of DSG opened at C$39.13 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$31.39 and a one year high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Hewat acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,368.00.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

