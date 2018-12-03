QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Given a $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned a $48.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $40.59 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

