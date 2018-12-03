Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/quantbot-technologies-lp-boosts-position-in-british-american-tobacco-plc-bti.html.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.