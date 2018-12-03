Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 55,840 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $814,841.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

