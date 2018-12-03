Quantum (QAU) Market Cap Achieves $3.40 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.02430821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00130808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00188843 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.09931721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum’s launch date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

