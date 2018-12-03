Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0314

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38,060.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00001062 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,171,533 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.