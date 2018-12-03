Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $108.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus set a $106.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of DGX opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

