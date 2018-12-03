Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $94.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Shares of DGX opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 301,621 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after buying an additional 77,204 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

