QuickLogic (QUIK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.85%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in QuickLogic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

