Qwark (QWARK) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Qwark (CURRENCY:QWARK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Qwark has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qwark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Qwark has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $7,865.00 worth of Qwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.02417176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00132402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00189953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.09709837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qwark Token Profile

Qwark’s total supply is 206,075,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,672,937 tokens. Qwark’s official Twitter account is @qwarktoken. Qwark’s official website is www.qwark.io.

Buying and Selling Qwark

Qwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.