Radius Health (RDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radius got a boost with the approval of lead drug Tymlos. Sales of Tymlos continue to gain traction. Total prescriptions accounted for 22% of total U.S. anabolic osteoporosis market (based on Patient Months on Therapy, TRx PMOT) in the quarter. Tymlos is expected to be covered for approximately 274 million insured lives, representing approximately 95% of U.S. commercial and 64% of Medicare insured lives effective Jan 1, 2019. However, Radius suffered a setback when the CHMP communicated a negative trend vote for the MAA following a re-examination procedure of lead drug Tymlos. Thereafter, the CHMP communicated that it maintained its negative opinion on the MAA at its formal final vote. While the market for postmenopausal osteoporosis provides significant commercial potential, it is pretty crowded given the presence of products like Amgen’s Prolia and Lilly’s Forteo. Shares have underperformed the industry so far.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Radius Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 9,303.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

