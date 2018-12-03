Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,921 Griffon Co. (GFF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 20.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,643 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Griffon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer purchased 19,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $243,963.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,315,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,453.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,994 shares of company stock worth $1,061,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Griffon stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.59. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.58 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

