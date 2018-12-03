Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Uniti Group stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

