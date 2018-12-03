Raymond James Boosts Benefitfocus (BNFT) Price Target to $58.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.16. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $51.37.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 776.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

